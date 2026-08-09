Paris Saint-Germain sign Lucas Digne from Aston Villa: Details here
What's the story
French international Lucas Digne has completed his transfer from Aston Villa to European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The left-back has signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes. The move comes after PSG triggered an £8.5 million release clause in Digne's contract, bringing him back to the club after eight years in England. He is the third senior player to leave Villa Park this season after Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans. Here are further details and stats.
Career journey
Honored to return, says Digne
Digne, who joined Aston Villa from Everton in 2022, had previously spent three years with PSG at the start of his career.
The 33-year-old expressed his excitement about returning to the club after more than a decade.
"I am very honored to be returning to Paris St-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than 10 years ago," he said.
He will compete with first-choice left-back Nuno Mendes for a spot in the starting lineup.
Villa
Digne won the Europa League with Villa last season
The left-back was part of an Aston Villa side that won the UEFA Europa League last season, marking the club's first piece of silverware since 1996.
Overall, he made 182 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals.
Last season, he played 44 matches for the club in all competitions.
140 of his appearances for Villa came in the Premier League. He scored two goals.
Numbers
Digne played for these clubs before joining Villa
Digne started his career at Lille. He played 62 matches and scored thrice.
He joined PSG next and made 44 appearances.
Digne was on loan at AS Roma in the 2015-16 season. He made 42 appearances and scored thrice.
Digne then played for Barcelona and made 46 appearances across two seasons. He scored two goals.
Everton came calling next and the player made 127 appearances, scoring six goals.
Silverware
Digne won trophies with PSG and Barca
Digne won the Ligue 1 twice with PSG in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He also won the Coupe de France in 2014-15 and Coupe de la Ligue: 2013-14 and 2014-15
Digne also laid his hands on Trophée des Champions in 2013, 2014, 2015.
With Barcelona, the player won the La Liga title in 2017-18. He also won two Copa del Rey honors and one Supercopa de Espana.
Twitter Post
Paris bound!
Welcome to Paris! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/bDISUdvZJm— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 9, 2026