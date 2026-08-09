Paris Saint-Germain sign Lucas Digne from Aston Villa: Details here

Digne, who joined Aston Villa from Everton in 2022, had previously spent three years with PSG at the start of his career.

The 33-year-old expressed his excitement about returning to the club after more than a decade.

"I am very honored to be returning to Paris St-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than 10 years ago," he said.

He will compete with first-choice left-back Nuno Mendes for a spot in the starting lineup.