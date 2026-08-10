Decoding Team India bowlers to claim hat-tricks in Test cricket

Harbhajan created history in 2001 when he became the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

Facing Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the off-spinner removed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in Australia's score of 445 in the 1st innings.

He finished with 7/123.

India perished for 171 and while following on, scored 657/7d.

Australia were folded for 212 thereafter. Harbhajan bagged 6/73.