Decoding Team India bowlers to claim hat-tricks in Test cricket
What's the story
A hat-trick in Test cricket is a moment that demands exceptional skill, concentration and a touch of brilliance. For India, only three bowlers have achieved this rare milestone in the longest format. Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Jasprit Bumrah reached the landmark in different eras and under different circumstances. Their memorable spells remain among the most exciting bowling achievements. We decode the same.
Harbhajan
Harbhajan Singh vs Australia in 2001 (Eden Gardens)
Harbhajan created history in 2001 when he became the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.
Facing Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the off-spinner removed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in Australia's score of 445 in the 1st innings.
He finished with 7/123.
India perished for 171 and while following on, scored 657/7d.
Australia were folded for 212 thereafter. Harbhajan bagged 6/73.
Irfan
Irfan Pathan vs Pakistan in 2006 (Karachi)
Irfan produced a sensational start against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.
The left-arm pacer struck three times in consecutive deliveries during the opening over, sending back Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf.
Irfan swung the ball sharply to pertrub the hosts.
However, despite handing India a dream start, Pakistan won the contest by 341 runs.
Pathan finished with six wickets in the match.
Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah vs West Indies in 2019 (Jamaica)
Bumrah added his name to India's exclusive list in 2019 during the second Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.
The fast bowler dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase with three consecutive balls.
Bumrah (6/17) achieved the milestone in the match's 2nd innings with WI perishing for 117 after India's 416.
India scored 168/4d next before bowling WI out for 210.