Advanced drone smuggling surges along Punjab border in 3 months
India
Punjab's border is seeing a spike in high-tech drone smuggling from Pakistan.
Over the last three months, networks (allegedly with ISI support) have been flying in advanced drones to drop off drugs, guns, and ammo.
This new tech lets them carry more and dodge security, putting extra pressure on the BSF and Punjab Police.
Authorities seize 516kg heroin, 139 drones
Drones now drop packages in fields near the 553-kilometer border for local pickup crews.
By June 2026, authorities had already seized more than 516kg of heroin and caught 139 drones—way more than previous years.
Still, current anti-drone systems aren't keeping up, so officials are rethinking their strategy as smugglers get smarter with technology.