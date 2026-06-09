The historic flight will take place in 2027

NASA announces crew for historic Artemis III Moon mission

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:38 pm Jun 09, 202610:38 pm

What's the story

NASA has officially announced the crew for its next major Moon mission, Artemis III. The team includes Andre Douglas as Mission Specialist, Frank Rubio as Astronaut, Luca Parmitano as Pilot, and Randy Bresnik as Commander. Parmitano is an Italian belonging to the European Space Agency, while the rest are Americans. The historic flight will take place in 2027 and is a key part of NASA's long-term plan to return humans to the Moon under the Artemis program.