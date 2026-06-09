1st ODI: Cameron Green's 52* against Bangladesh goes in vain
What's the story
Bangladesh stunned Australia with an 86-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their first One Day International (ODI) match in Dhaka on Tuesday. The victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 285 runs, Australia suffered a shocking collapse. Cameron Green was the top scorer for them with an unbeaten 52. On this note, let's look at Green's performance and stats.
Knock
A fighting hand from Green
The visitors were off to a woeful start, having been reduced to 2/2. Green arrived at six with the scorecard reading 91/4. He added 37 runs alongside Alex Carey (47) before Australia suffered another collapse. At 140/8, the Aussies looked down and out. However, Green kept on fighting. He dominated a 35-run stand with Adam Zampa (6*) and completed his fifty during the course. Bad light and rain eventually stopped the play for the final time when the score read 191/9. As the game did not resume, Bangladesh emerged winners.
Numbers
A look at Green's stats
Green returned unbeaten on 52 off 66 balls, having hit four fours and a six. This was his fourth ODI fifty, as he also owns a hundred, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 35 ODIs, the all-rounder now has 894 runs at an average of 42.57. His strike rate reads 85.22. Notably, this was Green's maiden ODI outing against Bangladesh. He now has two 50-plus scores in away ODIs.
Historic win
First ODI win for Bangladesh against Australia since 2005
This match marked a historic moment for Bangladesh as it was their first ODI win against Australia in 21 years. The last time they had beaten the Aussies was during a tri-series with England back in 2005. The venue was Cardiff. The second ODI of the series will be played on Thursday, giving both teams another chance to showcase their skills on the field.