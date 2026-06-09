1st ODI: Cameron Green's 52* against Bangladesh goes in vain 

Knock

A fighting hand from Green

The visitors were off to a woeful start, having been reduced to 2/2. Green arrived at six with the scorecard reading 91/4. He added 37 runs alongside Alex Carey (47) before Australia suffered another collapse. At 140/8, the Aussies looked down and out. However, Green kept on fighting. He dominated a 35-run stand with Adam Zampa (6*) and completed his fifty during the course. Bad light and rain eventually stopped the play for the final time when the score read 191/9. As the game did not resume, Bangladesh emerged winners.