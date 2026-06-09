1st ODI: Bangladesh script historic win over sorry Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh scripted history with a massive win over Australia in the opening ODI at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Riding on fifties from Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, and Mosaddek Hossain, Bangladesh set a challenging target of 285 runs. The visitors faltered big time in the run chase as they were reeling at 191/9 when bad light and rain stopped the play for the final time. Nahid Rana starred with the ball as the hosts prevailed by 86 runs (DLS method). Here are the key stats.
Bangladesh innings
Bangladesh posted a strong total
Despite losing his opening partner, Saif Hassan (5), cheaply, Tanzid (54) counterattacked impressively, taking on the Australian bowlers from the start. He also added a vital 96-run partnership with Shanto (67) to put Bangladesh firmly in control of the match. However, Bangladesh lost their way in this phase of play, going from 106/1 to 140/4. Mosaddek (86*) stood firm till the end while Taskin Ahmed's 20-run cameo helped Bangladesh finish strong at 284/8 in their allotted overs.
Chase
Australia falter in run chase
Chasing the stiff target, the visitors were off to a woeful start, having been reduced to 2/2. Cooper Connolly (35) and Australian skipper Josh Inglis (19) then did the rescue work before throwing away their starts. Though Alex Carey made 47 at number five, he also failed to leave a significant impact. Rana's heroics in the middle overs reduced Australia to 140/8. Though Cameron Green then scored a fighting fifty, his efforts could only reduce the margin of defeat.
Tanzid
Eighth 50-plus score in ODIs for Tanzid
Tanzid scored a quick-fire 54 off 44 balls with seven fours and a six. According to ESPNcricinfo, the opener raced to his eighth 50-plus score in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, also has a ton in the format. Across 35 ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 866 runs at an average of 26.24. He owns 90 runs across two outings against the Aussies.
Shanto
2,000 ODI runs loading for Shanto
Shanto departed for 67 off 86 balls, having hit nine boundaries and a six. The southpaw raced to his 12th half-century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes four tons. Across 65 matches, the Bangladesh batter now has 1,981 runs at an average of 33.01. His two outings against the Aussies have resulted in 112 runs at an average of 56.
Mosaddek
All-round Mosaddek shines on ODI return
Before this clash, Mosaddek last played an ODI in August 2022. The 30-year-old celebrated his return with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls, having hit seven boundaries and three sixes. This was his fourth ODI fifty, and also his career-best score. This took his tally to 720 runs from 44 games at 28.80 (SR: 86.12). With his off-spin, Mosaddek also claimed two wickets in his 10-over spell, going for just 37 runs.
Aussie bowlers
Ellis shines with 3 wickets for Australia
Pacer Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up 3 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Matt Renshaw (2/35from 8 overs) and debutant Liam Scott (2/57 from 8 overs) chipped in with two wickets each, but the latter was expensive in the death overs against a rampaging Mosaddek.
Rana
Four-fer for Rana
Rana was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, finishing with 4/41 from his 10 overs. This was his maiden four-fer in ODIs, as he already owns two five-wicket hauls. His latest spell took his tally to 25 wickets from 12 matches at 21.80. His economy is a stunning 21.80. This was his maiden outing against the Aussies.
Green
Fifty for Green
Green returned unbeaten on 52 off 66 balls, having hit four fours and a six. This was his fourth ODI fifty, as he also owns a hundred. Across 35 ODIs, the all-rounder now has 894 runs at an average of 42.57. His strike rate reads 85.22. Notably, this was Green's maiden ODI outing against Bangladesh. He now has two 50-plus scores in away ODIs.
Historical
Second ODI win for Bangladesh over Australia
As mentioned, this was Bangladesh's second win across 22 concluded ODIs against the Aussies, with the latter winning 20 matches. The Tigers' maiden win came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. At home, Bangladesh now have one win and six defeats against the Men in Yellow. Notably, the series opener marked the start of the first bilateral ODI series between the two teams in 15 years.