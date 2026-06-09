1st ODI: Bangladesh script historic win over sorry Australia

Mosaddek

All-round Mosaddek shines on ODI return

Before this clash, Mosaddek last played an ODI in August 2022. The 30-year-old celebrated his return with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls, having hit seven boundaries and three sixes. This was his fourth ODI fifty, and also his career-best score. This took his tally to 720 runs from 44 games at 28.80 (SR: 86.12). With his off-spin, Mosaddek also claimed two wickets in his 10-over spell, going for just 37 runs.