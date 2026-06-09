Mosaddek Hossain shines on ODI return, slams 86* vs Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 284/8 while batting first against Australia in the opening ODI at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Mosaddek Hossain was the star of the show for The Tigers as he hammered a brilliant 86* while batting at number six. Notably, this was his maiden ODI appearance in nearly four years. Here we look at his stats and performance.
Late surge
A sensational hand from Mosaddek
Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Tanzid Hasan (54) made fifties at the top, as the hosts were 140/4 when Mosaddek arrived to bat. The all-rounder looked positive from the start, as he provided stability with a crucial 75-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy (31). Mosaddek continued to bat with intent despite losing wickets at the other end. In the end overs, he was well-supported by Taskin Ahmed (20), with the duo adding 45 runs in just 33 balls.
Stats
Career-best score for Mosaddek
Before this clash, Mosaddek last played an ODI in August 2022. The 30-year-old celebrated his return with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls, having hit seven boundaries and three sixes. This was his fourth ODI fifty, and also his career-best score. This took his tally to 720 runs from 44 games at 28.80 (SR: 86.12). With his off-spin, he has also claimed 17 ODI scalps at an economy of 5.14. This was his maiden ODI against the Aussies.
DPL performance
Mosaddek's domestic form
Mosaddek earned a recall following a phenomenal 2026 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) campaign, where he scored a century and two fifties at an average of 67.20 from seven innings. His 336 runs in the season came at a stunning strike rate of 133.33. He has also chipped in with his off-spin bowling, taking 12 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.12, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Bowling performance
Ellis shines with 3 wickets for Australia
Pacer Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up 3 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Matt Renshaw (2/35from 8 overs) and debutant Liam Scott (2/57 from 8 overs) chipped in with two wickets each but the latter was expensive in the death overs against a rampaging Mosaddek.