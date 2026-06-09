Nahid Rana shines in Bangladesh's historic ODI triumph over Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh registered a historic victory over Australia, winning the ODI series opener by 86 runs under the DLS method. The match took place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. This is only the second time Bangladesh have beaten the reigning world champions in this format, with their last win coming way back in 2005. Nahid Rana was Bangladesh's star with the ball, as he dismantled the Aussie batting line-up with a stunning four-wicket haul. Here are further details.
Match highlights
A stunning spell from Rana
Batting first in the game, Bangladesh posted a total of 284/8 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, the visitors were off to a woeful start, having been reduced to 2/2. Rana then broke a stubborn 49-run partnership between Cooper Connolly (35) and Australian skipper Josh Inglis (19), dismissing the latter with a thunderbolt delivery. The pacer later trapped the well-set Alex Carey for 47 before sending back tail-enders Liam Scott and Xavier Bartlett.
Information
Historic win for Bangladesh
Rana's efforts meant Australia were reeling at 191/9 in 42.2 overs when bad light and rain stopped the play for the final time. Bangladesh hence prevailed by the DLS method. This was Bangladesh's second win across 22 concluded ODIs against the Aussies, with the latter winning 20 matches.
Stats
Four-fer for Rana
Rana was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, finishing with 4/41 from his 10 overs. This was his maiden four-fer in ODIs, as he already owns two five-wicket hauls, as per ESPNcricinfo. His latest spell took his tally to 25 wickets from 12 matches at 21.80. His economy is a stunning 21.80. This was his maiden outing against the Aussies.