Rana starred for Bangladesh with the ball

Nahid Rana shines in Bangladesh's historic ODI triumph over Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:58 pm Jun 09, 202607:58 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh registered a historic victory over Australia, winning the ODI series opener by 86 runs under the DLS method. The match took place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. This is only the second time Bangladesh have beaten the reigning world champions in this format, with their last win coming way back in 2005. Nahid Rana was Bangladesh's star with the ball, as he dismantled the Aussie batting line-up with a stunning four-wicket haul. Here are further details.