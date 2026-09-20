Advocate seeks withdrawal from representing Yasin Malik in Bhat trial
India
Advocate Abu Adil Pandit filed an application before a Srinagar court seeking permission to withdraw his power of attorney and cease representing JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik in the Sarla Bhat murder case, following Malik's choice to stop participating in the trial.
Pandit made it clear that this move is not about guilt or any allegations, just a personal and procedural decision.
Pandit will continue representing Malik
Pandit will still represent Malik in his other legal cases. He explained that stepping back is just for the Bhat murder trial and lines up with Malik's own strategy.