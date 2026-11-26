Advocate Suryaprakash and son allegedly attack Josephine at Allikulam court
Things got heated at Chennai's Allikulam Court on Thursday when advocate Suryaprakash and his son allegedly attacked Josephine and her team, right near the entrance.
Police had to step in to break up the fight, and a case has been filed as they look into what happened.
Josephine switched lawyers amid property dispute
The scuffle traces back to a long-running property dispute between Josephine and her sister.
Josephine first hired Suryaprakash for her case, but switched lawyers after things didn't work out.
Tensions spiked when Suryaprakash found out she had new legal representation, leading to Thursday's confrontation.
Police are now investigating.