Advocates protest outside Madurai Bench over SC Karthigai Deepam order
Advocates gathered outside the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, calling out the Tamil Nadu government and police for not following a Supreme Court order about the Karthigai Deepam festival.
The court had allowed a one-time lighting of the traditional lamp on Thiruparankundram hill, but this wasn't done as directed.
Organizers only held it at a different spot.
Protesters urge honoring law and tradition
Protesters said ignoring court orders isn't okay and pushed for respect toward both legal decisions and cultural traditions.
The Karthigai Deepam festival is a big deal in Tamil Nadu, so advocates want to see both tradition and law honored going forward.