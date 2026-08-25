AERA announces lower UDF at Hyderabad airport effective September 1
Good news if you fly through Hyderabad!
Starting September 1, 2026, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will revise its User Development Fee (UDF), with lower departing fees and revised charges for arriving passengers.
Announced by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), this move means cheaper trips for both domestic and international travelers.
Revised Hyderabad UDFs through March 2027
For domestic departures, the UDF drops from ₹750 to ₹515; arrivals will be charged ₹220.
International flyers see fees fall too: departures drop to ₹1,030 (from ₹1,500) and arrivals are set at ₹440.
These new rates last through March 2027. After that, AERA plans gradual tweaks: expect some fee bumps over the next five years before fees dip again in late 2029.
The goal? To keep airport costs fair for everyone using facilities like aerobridges and conveyor belts.