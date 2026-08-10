African swine fever confirmed at Kunnamkulam farm, only pigs affected

To stop the spread, officials set up a one-kilometer infected zone and a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the farm as of August 9.

The movement of pigs to other districts, the distribution of pork from the affected areas, and the functioning of meat shops.

Farmers must follow strict biosecurity steps such as disinfecting equipment and keeping visitors out.

Authorities are urging farmers to report any unusual pig deaths or symptoms right away (a Rapid Response Team is on it), and warning against selling off or slaughtering pigs suspected of being infected.