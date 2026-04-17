After court order, Sambhal demolishes imambara and Eidgah in Bicholi India Apr 17, 2026

On Thursday, officials in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, demolished an Imambara and an Eidgah in Bicholi village after a court order said they were built illegally on government land meant for a manure pit.

The move drew a large crowd of local residents at the site, but authorities said the action was necessary to reclaim public land.