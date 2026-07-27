After 23-day hunger strike Neha Bora leads JNU protests
India
Neha Bora, a research scholar at JNU, has become a standout leader in the recent student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Thousands of students gathered to demand exam reforms and more accountability, but it was Bora's 23-day hunger strike that made her the central voice for change.
Bora's speeches spark nationwide student unity
Despite struggling with her health, Bora kept delivering powerful speeches, even after clashes with police, highlighting injured students and why their movement matters.
Her words quickly spread across social media, turning her into a national student leader.
Thanks to her leadership, voices from different campuses came together, sparking bigger conversations about education and how universities shape future leaders.