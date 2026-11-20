After 24 days Roshni Bind found dead in Naini, Prayagraj
After 24 days of searching, the body of 19-year-old Roshni Bind was found near an old toll plaza in Prayagraj's Naini area on November 18.
Roshni, a Class 12 student, had gone missing on her way to school back in October, and police identified her using documents recovered from her school bag, while her parents confirmed her identity at the scene.
Police name Ajay Kumar, Pawan Yadav
Police registered a case of kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence against Ajay Kumar and Pawan Yadav, along with several unidentified accomplices after Roshni's father accused Ajay of luring her into a relationship.
The exact cause of death isn't clear yet due to the condition of the body, but viscera samples and a vaginal swab have been preserved for forensic testing as the investigation continues.