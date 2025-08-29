Next Article
After attack, Rekha Gupta's security beefed up
After being attacked during a Jan Sunwai event on August 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security has been tightened.
She already had Z-plus protection, but now a Close Protection Team (CPT) of four to six armed guards will stick close to her at public events for extra safety.
Delhi Police will continue handling Gupta's protection
Delhi Police will continue handling Gupta's protection, even though the CRPF could step in if needed.
The CPT is part of a Z-plus security team of about 50 personnel, with around two dozen on duty at any given time in shifts.
Plus, with new Commissioner Satish Golcha rolling out regular training for the security team, they're aiming to keep things sharp and responsive for Gupta and other VIPs.