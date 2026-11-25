After Banda deaths, Madhya Pradesh government screens Sagar drinkers
After more than 20 people died from fake alcohol in Banda in September, the Madhya Pradesh government is now running health screenings right outside liquor shops in Sagar.
Medical teams are checking drinkers for issues like liver and kidney problems, hoping to catch any warning signs early and spread awareness about the risks of heavy drinking.
Officials, shop owners screen habitual drinkers
Officials are teaming up with shop owners to spot habitual drinkers: 147 people have already been screened, with most giving blood samples.
They're also handing out vitamins to help with deficiencies linked to long-term drinking.
Plus, they're creating a database of regular drinkers so they can better plan health support and hopefully prevent more tragedies down the line.