'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,700 crore globally despite significant drop
What's the story
Despite a significant drop in collections on Monday, Ramayana: Part 1 has surpassed the ₹1,700 crore mark at the global box office on Day 19 (Monday). The film's domestic net collection has now inched closer to ₹1,000 crore. The Hindi version of the film continues to dominate collections, contributing significantly to its overall earnings.
Collection details
Looking at the movie in numbers
On its 19th day, Ramayana: Part 1 raked in ₹12.7 crore net from 15,696 shows across India.
In contrast, the movie had earned ₹35.6 crore on Day 18 (Sunday).
On Monday, the Hindi version alone accounted for ₹9.25 crore from 13,442 shows, while the Malayalam version followed with ₹1.5 crore from 826 shows.
The movie's total domestic gross has reached ₹1,141.65 crore, with overseas collections of ₹563 crore pushing its worldwide gross to a staggering ₹1,704.65 crore!
Box office resilience
Special ticket offer for Tuesday
The film's impressive performance comes after a strong third weekend, where it saw a resurgence in collections following a slower weekday run.
Despite the significant drop from Sunday, the film remains steady.
The makers have also announced a special ticket offer for moviegoers, with prices starting at ₹99 on Tuesday.
Film information
More about the film and its ensemble cast
Also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the project is the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, while Yash essays Ravana.
The ensemble cast also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.
The second part will release on Diwali 2028.