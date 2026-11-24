On its 19th day, Ramayana: Part 1 raked in ₹12.7 crore net from 15,696 shows across India.

In contrast, the movie had earned ₹35.6 crore on Day 18 (Sunday).

On Monday, the Hindi version alone accounted for ₹9.25 crore from 13,442 shows, while the Malayalam version followed with ₹1.5 crore from 826 shows.

The movie's total domestic gross has reached ₹1,141.65 crore, with overseas collections of ₹563 crore pushing its worldwide gross to a staggering ₹1,704.65 crore!