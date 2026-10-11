After Delhi police crackdown, Cockroach Janta Party vows nationwide protests
After a police crackdown in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it's taking its protests nationwide.
Co-convener Ashutosh Ranka announced on Sunday that their campaign against alleged election fraud and their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation isn't slowing down.
"The fight has just begun," he said.
Ashutosh Ranka released under peace condition
Ranka, who was detained along with others like YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, was released on the condition that they do not breach the peace for a year, but insists, "This protest will not stop until Gyanesh resigns," fighting for their constitutional right to protest.
CJP leaders have compared the government response to an "Emergency" and are urging authorities to open up Jantar Mantar so people can demonstrate peacefully and legally.