After Diwali Delhi AQI down 7.3% Gurugram pollution up 1.5%
After Diwali 2026, Delhi-NCR's air quality made only a tiny comeback: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) dropped just 7.3%, which is less than last year, and Gurugram actually saw its pollution go up by 1.5%.
So while the smog eased a bit in some spots, the region overall is still dealing with stubborn pollution.
Kolkata Chennai AQI down over 23%
Meanwhile, Kolkata and Chennai saw big improvements in their air: AQI fell by over 23% in both cities.
Noida did a bit better than last year too, but places like Greater Noida barely improved and Ghaziabad stayed the same.
These mixed results show that fighting pollution here isn't easy.