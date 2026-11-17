IKEA, Zoom, Salesforce among 178 websites being used for cyberattacks
What's the story
In a major cybersecurity incident, a hacker has injected malicious code into the websites of 178 global brands. The attack could enable the hacker to steal sensitive information from visitors, including credit card details and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. Some of the affected brands include IKEA, Zoom, Salesforce, HSBC and Crocs.
Attack method
How the hacker injected malicious code
The hacker used the Optimizely Web experimentation platform to inject malicious JavaScript into brand websites.
This platform usually allows companies to add a JavaScript snippet for running experiments and custom code, often for A/B testing.
The attacker inserted a loader into the optional Project JavaScript field of customer projects on this platform, leaving the rest of each snippet unchanged.
Data theft
Malicious code could have stolen sensitive information
The malicious code injected by the hacker was capable of scanning pages, form fields, links, images, and clipboards for valid cryptocurrency wallet addresses across multiple networks.
It replaced these with the attacker's wallets and continuously scanned pages for changes.
The malware also enabled the hacker to steal card details entered directly into a website's forms.
Security update
Optimizely has patched the exploited vulnerability
In light of this incident, Optimizely has confirmed that it has patched the exploited vulnerability.
The company said an unauthorized party had abused a security flaw in its Experimentation account signup flow to inject malicious JavaScript into some customer projects.
"We have blocked access to the vulnerable path and deployed a fix," an Optimizely spokesperson told Cointelegraph.
Ongoing investigation
Company has notified all its customers
Optimizely also said it has removed the injected code from affected projects, ended active sessions, revoked tokens, and reset access for affected user accounts.
The company has notified all its customers about this incident and is currently investigating it.
This comes after a series of cybersecurity incidents in the last month, including vulnerabilities in PHP programming language and eMudhra security keys.