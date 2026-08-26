After flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa, 8 dead, hundreds missing
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on August 26, leaving at least eight people dead and hundreds missing, including some foreign travelers.
The Bhotekoshi river area took a heavy hit, with homes, roads, bridges, and power infrastructure badly damaged.
Authorities are now checking if an earthquake might have triggered a landslide or avalanche that set off the flooding.
Heavy rain expected, Bihar on alert
Meteorologists say recent monsoon rains and upstream rainfall from southern Tibet, along with rainfall in Nepal, likely contributed to the flash floods.
While a weather system brought rain to northern India and then moved toward the Himalayas, experts don't think it directly caused these floods.
More heavy rain is expected in Nepal over the next few days, raising concerns about further flooding and landslides.
Bihar is also on high alert.