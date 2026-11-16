Commercial vehicles with repeated traffic violations could face permit cancelation, and local safety teams will be set up to enforce the rules.

The plan also promises better road lighting, more pedestrian crossings at risky spots, and stricter driving tests.

Plus, Assam is introducing a "Zero-Fatality District Programme" with clear targets to cut down accidents, and there'll be more road safety volunteers, including staff at roadside hotels and dhabas, will be trained in first aid and emergency response.