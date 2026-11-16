After Kaziranga deaths of 26, Assam CM launches 12-point plan
After a heartbreaking accident in Kaziranga that claimed 26 lives, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a 12-point action plan to make roads safer.
The focus is on curbing speeding and drunk driving, with new rules like mandatory speed limiters for commercial vehicles and tougher penalties for breaking traffic laws.
Assam outlines enforcement and safety measures
Commercial vehicles with repeated traffic violations could face permit cancelation, and local safety teams will be set up to enforce the rules.
The plan also promises better road lighting, more pedestrian crossings at risky spots, and stricter driving tests.
Plus, Assam is introducing a "Zero-Fatality District Programme" with clear targets to cut down accidents, and there'll be more road safety volunteers, including staff at roadside hotels and dhabas, will be trained in first aid and emergency response.