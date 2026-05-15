After ₹3 hike fuel prices vary across Indian cities today India May 15, 2026

After the ₹3-per-liter price hike on May 15, you might have noticed that filling up your tank costs a lot more depending on where you are.

For example, gasoline in Delhi is ₹97.77 per liter, but it jumps to ₹108.74 in Kolkata, and ₹106.68 in Mumbai.

Diesel shows a similar pattern: Delhi stays cheapest at ₹90.67, while Kolkata and Chennai are both above ₹95.