IPL 2026: Ton-up Virat Kohli ends KKR's 4-match winning streak
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to defend a target of 193 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The match took place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the star for KKR, scoring a fluent 71 off just 46 balls, while Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 49 off 29 balls. In response, an unbeaten 105 from Virat Kohli's blade helped RCB win by six wickets.
KKR
KKR kept under 200 by RCB
KKR lost Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay. Thereafter, Raghuvanshi partnerships of 68 runs with Cameron Green (32) and an unbeaten 76-run stand with Rinku Singh. Despite the odd ball keeping low on a tricky pitch, Raghuvanshi kept finding boundaries regularly to keep the scoreboard ticking for KKR. RCB did well to tie down KKR below 200. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34) and Josh Hazlewood (1/35) used their experience.
Chase
Kohli masters the chase
RCB were reduced to 37/1 before Devdutt Padikkal joined Kohli and the two added a match-winning 92-run stand. Both batters were dropped during the course of their innings. Kohli then took control once Padikkal perished and just toyed with the KKR bowlers. He used his experience and made things look easy. KKR managed to take a couple of wickets but it was ever too late.