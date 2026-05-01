IPL 2026: Ton-up Virat Kohli ends KKR's 4-match winning streak

KKR lost Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay. Thereafter, Raghuvanshi partnerships of 68 runs with Cameron Green (32) and an unbeaten 76-run stand with Rinku Singh . Despite the odd ball keeping low on a tricky pitch, Raghuvanshi kept finding boundaries regularly to keep the scoreboard ticking for KKR. RCB did well to tie down KKR below 200. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34) and Josh Hazlewood (1/35) used their experience.

Chase

Kohli masters the chase

RCB were reduced to 37/1 before Devdutt Padikkal joined Kohli and the two added a match-winning 92-run stand. Both batters were dropped during the course of their innings. Kohli then took control once Padikkal perished and just toyed with the KKR bowlers. He used his experience and made things look easy. KKR managed to take a couple of wickets but it was ever too late.