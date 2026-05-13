Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 14,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star accomplished the milestone with his 78th run against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026 in Raipur. Overall, Kohli became just the sixth batter to achieve this feat. He has over 9,000 runs in the IPL alone.
Milestone
Kohli joins these legends
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has completed 14,000 runs in 426 T20s (409 innings). In a career spanning nearly two decades, the 37-year-old has smoked nine tons and as many as 108 fifties. Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,284), and Jos Buttler (14,200) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.
Fastest
Fastest to reach 14,000 T20 runs (by innings)
Kohli is the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken (409). He broke Chris Gayle's record (423), as per Cricbuzz. Fewest innings to 14,000 T20 runs: 409 - Virat Kohli* 423 - Chris Gayle 431 - David Warner 468 - Jos Buttler 505 - Alex Hales 633 - Kieron Pollard
IPL journey
Most runs in IPL
Earlier this season, Kohli became the first player to complete 9,000 IPL runs. No other player even has 7,500-plus runs in the league. Kohli has featured in 279 IPL matches, averaging nearly 40, all playing for RCB. The tally includes eight tons, the most in the tournament (50s: 66). In terms of runs, Rohit Sharma is Kohli's closest rival with 7,289 of them.
Season
Most runs in an IPL season
Kohli holds the record for slamming the most runs in an IPL season. He finished the 2016 season with a staggering 973 runs. The RCB batter averaged 81.08 and struck at 152.03. He hammered four tons and seven half-centuries in addition to guiding RCB to the final. In 2023, Shubman Gill had an opportunity to break Kohli's record, but he finished with 890 runs.
Internationals
Over 4,000 runs in internationals
In 2024, Kohli retired from T20 Internationals after powering India to the ICC T20 World Cup. To date, he is one of only four men with 4,000-plus runs in T20I cricket, the other being Rohit, Buttler, and Babar Azam. Kohli bowed out with 4,188 runs from 125 T20Is at a remarkable average of 48.69. His tally includes a ton and 38 half-centuries.