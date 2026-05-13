Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 14,000 T20 runs: Stats

Veteran batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star accomplished the milestone with his 78th run against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026 in Raipur. Overall, Kohli became just the sixth batter to achieve this feat. He has over 9,000 runs in the IPL alone.

Milestone Kohli joins these legends As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has completed 14,000 runs in 426 T20s (409 innings). In a career spanning nearly two decades, the 37-year-old has smoked nine tons and as many as 108 fifties. Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,284), and Jos Buttler (14,200) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.

Fastest Fastest to reach 14,000 T20 runs (by innings) Kohli is the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken (409). He broke Chris Gayle's record (423), as per Cricbuzz. Fewest innings to 14,000 T20 runs: 409 - Virat Kohli* 423 - Chris Gayle 431 - David Warner 468 - Jos Buttler 505 - Alex Hales 633 - Kieron Pollard

Advertisement

IPL journey Most runs in IPL Earlier this season, Kohli became the first player to complete 9,000 IPL runs. No other player even has 7,500-plus runs in the league. Kohli has featured in 279 IPL matches, averaging nearly 40, all playing for RCB. The tally includes eight tons, the most in the tournament (50s: 66). In terms of runs, Rohit Sharma is Kohli's closest rival with 7,289 of them.

Advertisement

Season Most runs in an IPL season Kohli holds the record for slamming the most runs in an IPL season. He finished the 2016 season with a staggering 973 runs. The RCB batter averaged 81.08 and struck at 152.03. He hammered four tons and seven half-centuries in addition to guiding RCB to the final. In 2023, Shubman Gill had an opportunity to break Kohli's record, but he finished with 890 runs.