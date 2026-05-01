Virat Kohli slams his 9th century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli slammed a superb century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match in Raipur witnessed Kohli master a chase of 193. Kohli, who was dropped by Rovman Powell earlier on in his innings, made KKR pay. Kohli ended up scoring an unbeaten 105 as RCB won by six wickets.
Tons
14,000 T20 runs; 10th hundred
As per ESPNcricinfo, earlier on in his innings, Kohli completed 14,000 runs in 426 T20s (409 innings). In a career spanning nearly two decades, the 37-year-old has smoked 10 tons and as many as 108 fifties. As many as 9 of his tons have come in the IPL (50s: 67). He also became the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken.
Record
Kohli equals Warner with 10 T20 hundreds
Kohli with his 10th T20 hundred went on to equal David Warner's tally. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) own more T20 tons. Most hundreds in T20 cricket: 22 - Chris Gayle 13 - Babar Azam 10 - David Warner/Virat Kohli* 9 - Rilee Rossouw/Sahibzada Farhan 9 - Quinton de Kock/Abhishek Sharma
Information
2nd IPL hundred versus KKR
Kohli has clocked his 2nd IPL hundred against the Knight Riders. He also owns 7 fifties. Playing his 36th match against KKR, he owns over 1,100 runs from 33 innings at 44-plus.