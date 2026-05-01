Virat Kohli slams his 9th century in IPL: Key stats

Tons

14,000 T20 runs; 10th hundred

As per ESPNcricinfo, earlier on in his innings, Kohli completed 14,000 runs in 426 T20s (409 innings). In a career spanning nearly two decades, the 37-year-old has smoked 10 tons and as many as 108 fifties. As many as 9 of his tons have come in the IPL (50s: 67). He also became the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken.