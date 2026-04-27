Virat Kohli becomes first batter with 9,000 IPL runs: Stats 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first batter to complete 9,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The talismanic opener attained the milestone with his 11th run in the IPL 2026 affair against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Monday. Kohli also owns the most tons, fifties, and fours in the league. Here are his stats.

Numbers Kohli in a league of his own According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli took 275 games and 267 innings to complete 9,000 runs. While no other batter has even touched the 8,000-run mark, Rohit Sharma (7,183) is the only other player with at least 7,000 runs. Kohli has been a dominant force in the league as he averages nearly 40. His strike rate has been over 133.

Stats Kohli: A one-franchise player Notably, Kohli is the only player to have been associated with one team since the inaugural IPL season (2008). Earlier in the season, Kohli became the first-ever batter to complete 800 fours in the competition. He is also one of the three batters with 300-plus sixes. Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit (310) are the only other names in this club.

Advertisement

50-plus scores Most hundreds and fifties in the league As mentioned, Kohli is also the owner of the most fifties (66) and hundreds (8) in the league. Four of his tons came in the 2016 season. No other batter has tallied more centuries in an IPL edition. The 2016 event also saw Kohli hammer 973 runs. He remains the only batter with 900-plus runs in a season.

Advertisement