IPL 2026: Kartik Tyagi's three-fer versus RCB goes in vain
What's the story
Virat Kohli's stunning unbeaten century helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match was played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Kohli scored an impressive 105 runs off just 60 balls, his ninth IPL ton and 10th overall in T20s. For KKR, pacer Kartik Tyagi shone with 3/32. However, it wasn't enough.
Bowling
Tyagi shines with three wickets
Tyagi was introduced in the 4th over and he dismissed opener Jacob Bethell with a nice short ball. Devdutt Padikkal walked in and smashed the pacer for successive fours. In the 6th over, Tyagi saw Kohli get dropped off his bowling by Rovman Powell and the next ball was hit for a six. Tyagi broke Kohli and Padikkal's stand in the 14th over. He finished his spell with the wicket of Tim David in the 18th over.
Information
16 wickets for Tyagi in IPL 2026
Tyagi (3/32) now owns 16 wickets in IPL 2026 from 11 matches at 21.68. Overall, he has claimed 31 IPL wickets from 31 games at 34.19. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 47 T20s, Tyagi has collected 45 wickets at 32.02.