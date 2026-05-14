IPL 2026: Kartik Tyagi's three-fer versus RCB goes in vain

Bowling

Tyagi shines with three wickets

Tyagi was introduced in the 4th over and he dismissed opener Jacob Bethell with a nice short ball. Devdutt Padikkal walked in and smashed the pacer for successive fours. In the 6th over, Tyagi saw Kohli get dropped off his bowling by Rovman Powell and the next ball was hit for a six. Tyagi broke Kohli and Padikkal's stand in the 14th over. He finished his spell with the wicket of Tim David in the 18th over.