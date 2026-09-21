After Sahil Wakode suicide, IIT Bombay reviews safety amid protests
India
IIT Bombay is rethinking its safety protocols after the tragic suicide of Sahil Wakode, who was caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
The institute is meeting today to discuss changes like removing ceiling fans from hostels, following strong student protests for more accountability and better support on campus.
Director Shireesh Kedare accepts 18 demands
Director Shireesh Kedare has agreed to an 18-point list of student demands, including suspending the professor accused of sharing defamatory information about Sahil and calling for a public apology and independent investigation.
Students are also asking for stronger mental health services, financial help for Sahil's family, and more say in campus decisions, plus a promise that no protester will face backlash.