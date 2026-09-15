After Satya Niketan collapse, MCD demolishes 40 PGs, seals 8
After a deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan that left seven dead and several injured, Delhi's civic body (MCD) is cracking down on unsafe paying guest (PG) accommodations.
In a recent sweep, they carried out 40 demolition actions and sealed eight more for breaking safety rules, all in one day.
MCD citywide survey finds 2,453 PGs
A citywide survey found 2,453 PG buildings; four are so risky they're set for demolition unless owners act first.
Another at least 25 need major repairs, while more than 138 require minor fixes: owners have been told to get structural audits done.
The MCD has also issued 14 demolition orders across all 12 zones as part of the survey to prepare a database of PG accommodation buildings and assess compliance with applicable building norms and other statutory requirements.