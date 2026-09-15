After Satya Niketan collapse, MCD demolishes 40 PGs, seals 8

A citywide survey found 2,453 PG buildings; four are so risky they're set for demolition unless owners act first.

Another at least 25 need major repairs, while more than 138 require minor fixes: owners have been told to get structural audits done.

The MCD has also issued 14 demolition orders across all 12 zones as part of the survey to prepare a database of PG accommodation buildings and assess compliance with applicable building norms and other statutory requirements.