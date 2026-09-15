Brendon McCullum issues warning to Carse following fast bowler's arrest
What's the story
England's head coach Brendon McCullum has issued a stern warning to fast bowler Brydon Carse, following his recent arrest. The incident occurred after Durham's County Championship victory over Derbyshire and has prompted an ongoing assault investigation by Derbyshire Police. During a 10-day break in New Zealand, McCullum learned of Carse's arrest on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly during a night out in Derby.
Official reaction
ECB's stance on Carse
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Carse's availability for selection but stressed he needs to "work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset."
Despite being a long-time admirer of Carse's on-field tenacity, McCullum made it clear that the bowler must amend his behavior after this latest incident.
Accountability
McCullum emphasizes off-field decisions
Ahead of England's opening T20I against Sri Lanka, McCullum stressed the importance of making good decisions off the field, saying, "We want to play the style of cricket that comes with responsibility."
"It comes with physical attributes which you need to be ready for. And you need to make good decisions off the field that allow you to be able to be the best version of yourself," he was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.
Expectations
McCullum on Carse's example
McCullum used Carse as an example of the standards that need to be met and revealed that notion was reinforced by Pietersen to the players.
He said, "I hope it's crystal clear what is expected... it comes with responsibilities, and that's just life living in the fast lane of international cricket."
The England head coach added, "There is a lot of talent around - if you're not prepared to do that, there are other guys who will be given those opportunities."
Redemption
'It's a good chance for him now'
McCullum said, "As far as Carsey is concerned, it's important for Carsey he gets his house in order."
He added, "We know he's an excellent cricketer who has done well when he's played for England. It's a good chance for him now to get his house in order and then push for selection for the next opportunity that arises."