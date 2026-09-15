Brendon McCullum issues warning to Carse following fast bowler's arrest

McCullum used Carse as an example of the standards that need to be met and revealed that notion was reinforced by Pietersen to the players.

He said, "I hope it's crystal clear what is expected... it comes with responsibilities, and that's just life living in the fast lane of international cricket."

The England head coach added, "There is a lot of talent around - if you're not prepared to do that, there are other guys who will be given those opportunities."