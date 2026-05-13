After 'save fuel' appeal, PM orders 50% convoy size reduction 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly ordered a 50% reduction in the size of his official convoy to promote austerity and reduce fuel consumption amid the current global situation. The Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for his security, has been asked to implement this change while adhering to mandatory security protocols. The SPG has already started implementing the prime minister's directive while ensuring compliance with mandatory security protocols laid out in the "Blue Book," reports said.

Austerity measures Greater use of electric vehicles in convoy The prime minister has also called for greater use of electric vehicles in his convoy without purchasing new vehicles. Sources told TOI that PM Modi's convoy looked visibly smaller during his recent visits outside Delhi. He considerably reduced the size of his escort during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam. The smaller convoys were seen in Vadodara and Guwahati shortly after the prime minister's austerity pitch at a rally in Hyderabad.

National trend Move mirrored across governments, ministries The reduction in PM Modi's convoy size is now being mirrored across governments and ministries, India Today reported. Several central ministries are exploring fuel-saving measures, with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan directing reductions in their official convoys. Union Minister CR Patil has also decided to stop using an escort vehicle as part of these efforts.

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Dept Fuel consumption reduction discussed in GoM meeting An official was quoted as saying by TOI, "There are talks across departments for identifying all steps that can reduce fuel consumption. The message of the PM is for all, including us." The issue of reducing fuel usage by cutting down unnecessary travel was also discussed during an informal Group of Ministers meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

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