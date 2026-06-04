After TCS Nashik, fresh religious conversion allegations surface at Wipro 

A former employee of a Pune-based information technology company has alleged she was subjected to mental harassment and religious conversion pressure at work. The woman, who worked at Wipro 's Hinjawadi office, claimed a colleague pressured her to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship with a Muslim man. She has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, alleging religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation.

Workplace claims Colleague interfered in former employee's personal life The former employee alleged that her colleague interfered in her personal life, urging her to abandon Hinduism for a better lifestyle and opportunities abroad. "Since April, a woman who worked under me had been pressuring me to undergo religious conversion. She told me...I would get more money and it would enhance the quality of my life," she was quoted as saying by News18.

Twitter Post My termination was illegal, she says #WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A former employee has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, alleging religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation.



The victim and the complainant says, "These individuals… pic.twitter.com/38sChBywcy — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

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Media 'Harassed from 1st day of work' Speaking to the media again on Wednesday, she said, "Shahina Rafiq began harassing me from my very first day on the job... she tried to convince me to establish a physical relationship with Country Head Ramkumar and use that connection to secure a transfer to Dubai, where she could arrange my marriage with one of the Sheikhs, ensuring financial growth and sexual satisfaction..."

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Resignation controversy Alleged forced resignation under pressure Despite formally reporting the matter to senior company officials, she claimed no action was taken. Instead, she alleged that a complaint was filed against her before the company's internal Ombuds Committee. The former employee also alleged that she was forced to resign during a Microsoft Teams meeting in August 2025. She claimed this was done without her consent or an opportunity to present her case.