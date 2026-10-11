Aged 22 graduate student dead after ₹2.5L digital arrest scam
India
A 22-year-old graduate student lost her life after being trapped in a digital arrest scam, where she ended up losing around ₹2.5 lakh.
She had been missing since October 5, and her body was found on a railway track a few days later.
While police suspect suicide, her family believes there might be more to the story.
Police probe cyber contacts and calls
Investigators found that the 22-year-old graduate student had been in contact with alleged cyber criminals for weeks, sending money to accounts across several states.
Police are now checking her call records and looking into multiple suspicious phone numbers.