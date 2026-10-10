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Home / News / Technology News / iPhone Duo to feature personalized boot screen with your name
iPhone Duo to feature personalized boot screen with your name
The feature will be available in English and Spanish

iPhone Duo to feature personalized boot screen with your name

By Akash Pandey
Oct 10, 2026
04:29 pm
What's the story

Apple is all set to add a special touch for customers buying an iPhone Duo from its retail stores. The company plans to offer a personalization system that would let employees customize the device's "Hello" boot screen with the buyer's name, for instance "Hello, Mark," when it turns on for the first time. The feature will be available in English and Spanish, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Feature details

Personalization system will be available only in US

The personalization system will only be available at Apple retail stores in the US. It is likely to be offered for both devices ordered for in-store pickup and those purchased directly from the store.

It remains unclear how Apple will roll out the new feature or whether it will use Presto, its existing system for wirelessly updating iPhones while they are still in their boxes.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Gurman's post

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Information

iPhone Duo pre-orders start October 16

The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16 at 5:00am PT (5:30pm IST). The official launch is slated for October 23, with a starting price of $1,999.

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