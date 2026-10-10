iPhone Duo to feature personalized boot screen with your name
What's the story
Apple is all set to add a special touch for customers buying an iPhone Duo from its retail stores. The company plans to offer a personalization system that would let employees customize the device's "Hello" boot screen with the buyer's name, for instance "Hello, Mark," when it turns on for the first time. The feature will be available in English and Spanish, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Feature details
Personalization system will be available only in US
The personalization system will only be available at Apple retail stores in the US. It is likely to be offered for both devices ordered for in-store pickup and those purchased directly from the store.
It remains unclear how Apple will roll out the new feature or whether it will use Presto, its existing system for wirelessly updating iPhones while they are still in their boxes.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Gurman's post
Fun little touch for the iPhone Duo launch: Apple retail stores will have a system to customize the boot of the device with the buyer's name so it says "Hello, Mark" (for example) when it turns on for the first time. (US only, Duo only, English and Spanish).— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 9, 2026
Information
iPhone Duo pre-orders start October 16
The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16 at 5:00am PT (5:30pm IST). The official launch is slated for October 23, with a starting price of $1,999.