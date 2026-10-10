Google Gemini now restricts model access for free users
What's the story
Google has announced a major change in the user experience of its Gemini app for those on a free plan. The tech giant has now restricted these users from switching models, leaving them with only one option in the model picker, "Auto" with "Gemini 3 models." This was previously referred to as (3.5) Flash-Lite in Google's support documentation.
Functionality
How model selection works in Gemini app
The Gemini app will use an auto model selection feature to determine the most suitable model for each prompt.
Most of the time, it'll go with Flash-Lite, Google's fastest model. However, if a prompt requires deeper reasoning, it may switch to Flash or Pro models.
If smart model selection is disabled, all responses for users without an AI plan will be provided by Flash-Lite.
Updates
Gemini introduces new thinking levels
Along with the model restriction, Google is also introducing new thinking levels in the Gemini app.
These replace the previous "Extended" option and are similar to those in Google Antigravity and AI Studio.
The three new options are Low (for quick and efficient responses), Medium (for balanced depth), and High (for extra thorough analysis).
Implementation
What's changing for Google AI Plus users?
The changes in the Gemini app are being rolled out at a rapid pace, with most free accounts seeing the update by now. The new thinking levels will be available to all subscribers and are also being rolled out.
Meanwhile, Google AI Plus users will soon be restricted to Flash-Lite and (3.8) Flash models for their prompts.