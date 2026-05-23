India successfully test-fires Agni-1 ballistic missile

India has successfully test-fired its short-range ballistic missile, the Agni-1. The launch was conducted from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha . The Defense Ministry has confirmed that all operational as well as technical parameters were validated during this test. The exercise was carried out under the Strategic Forces Command's supervision.

Missile range Agni series missiles operationally deployed The Agni series of missiles, which includes the Agni-1 to Agni-4 variants, have strike ranges between 700km and 3,500km. These missiles are already operationally deployed. The successful test-firing of the Agni-1 further strengthens India's strategic deterrence capabilities and showcases the country's advanced defense technology.

Advanced technology Successful test of Agni-5 with MIRV technology Just two weeks ago, India had also successfully tested the advanced Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The Defense Ministry said this missile was tested from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha and met all mission objectives. The Agni-5 MIRV system can carry multiple nuclear warheads to different targets hundreds of kilometers away, making it more lethal than conventional single-warhead missiles.

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