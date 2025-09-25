Agni-Prime missile tested using rail-based launcher for 1st time
India just pulled off a successful test of its Agni-Prime missile using a rail-based launcher for the first time on September 25, 2025.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it a "first-of-its-kind launch" that highlights India's growing missile capabilities and strategic deterrence.
The Agni-Prime can hit targets up to 2,000km away.
Agni-Prime's road and rail launch capability enhances India's defense
What sets Agni-Prime apart is its ability to launch from both roads and railways—meaning it can be moved around quickly and unpredictably. This makes it tougher for rivals to track or counter.
Alongside Agni-Prime, the longer-range Agni-5 (tested in 2024) adds another layer to India's defense by reaching over 5,000km and carrying multiple nuclear warheads at once.
Together, they give India flexible and powerful options for national security.