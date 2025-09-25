Agni-Prime missile tested using rail-based launcher for 1st time

Agni-Prime's road and rail launch capability enhances India's defense

What sets Agni-Prime apart is its ability to launch from both roads and railways—meaning it can be moved around quickly and unpredictably. This makes it tougher for rivals to track or counter.

Alongside Agni-Prime, the longer-range Agni-5 (tested in 2024) adds another layer to India's defense by reaching over 5,000km and carrying multiple nuclear warheads at once.

Together, they give India flexible and powerful options for national security.