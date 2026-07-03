Agniveer Common Entrance Exam results expected 1st week of July
India
If you took the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam this year, your results are expected in the first week of July.
The online test covered roles like General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Tradesman, and Women Military Police.
Once they're out, you can check your qualifying status at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Qualifying candidates face fitness medical checks
After you see your result, qualifying candidates move on to physical fitness tests, physical measurement tests, medical checks, and document verification.
Final selection will be based on a merit list from these steps, so keep an eye on the website for updates and get ready for the next round!