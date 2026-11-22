Agniveers can marry after 4 years women's maternity benefits available
Big news for Agniveers: Agniveers can now marry during the two-year optional service extension after their first four years.
For women, full maternity benefits are on the table if they choose to start a family in this period.
The new rules, announced November 4, 2026, kick in after a short four-week training phase for those opting in.
All Agniveers offered regular soldier enrolment
The Agniveer scheme started in 2022 and originally banned marriage for four years.
Before, only 25% became regular soldiers right away; most had to serve two extra years first.
Now, after a positive performance review, all Agniveers will be offered enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and meeting specified selection criteria, and there are perks like higher pay, better Seva Nidhi packages, and more seniority too.