The accident occurred near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway when a vehicle carrying 16 people rammed into a parked truck.

Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said all occupants were from the same family and were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji.

"It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives," Joshi said, as per ANI.