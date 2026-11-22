Rajasthan road accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims' families
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the families of each deceased in the recent road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that those injured in the mishap would be given ₹50,000 each. PM Modi expressed his condolences on social media platform X, saying he was "pained to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic mishap."
Incident report
Accident occurred on Kota-Udaipur highway
The accident occurred near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway when a vehicle carrying 16 people rammed into a parked truck.
Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said all occupants were from the same family and were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji.
"It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives," Joshi said, as per ANI.
Official response
Former CM Gehlot, Defence Minister Singh express condolences
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Droupadi Murmu, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed their condolences. They prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.
Joshi said the administration's immediate priority was to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
Post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.
Eyewitness account
Victims were traveling to Dhar from Khatu Shyam
One of the victims' relatives said they learned about the accident through a phone call from another family member. They rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news.
The group was traveling from Khatu Shyam toward Dhar in three vehicles, with two falling behind while one moved ahead.
"We were going from Khatu Shyam toward Dhar," said a victim's relative.