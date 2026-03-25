'Agniveers' to get 20% reservation in state jobs
India
A new proposal from Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggests reserving 20% of certain state government jobs, like police constables, firefighters, forest guards, and disaster response roles, for Agniveers finishing their service in 2027.
The idea is to make their shift to civilian life smoother and give them more secure job options after serving in the armed forces.
Haryana, Uttarakhand lead the way with job quotas
Haryana and Uttarakhand have already stepped up by announcing quotas for Agniveers in police and other uniformed services.
Himachal Pradesh is also considering similar steps, with its Sainik Welfare Department sending a report to the state government.
The goal across these states is clear: help Agniveers find stable careers once their military stint ends.