Agra ashram offers 'rent-a-grandparent' service for nuclear families
Agra's Ramlal Vridhashram has just launched a "Rent-a-Grandparent" program, where families can invite an elderly resident to stay with them for a month.
The idea is simple but meaningful: help kids in nuclear families experience the warmth and wisdom of grandparents, while giving seniors a sense of belonging.
Half the fee goes to the grandparent
Families pay ₹11,000 to host a grandparent—half goes directly to the senior, and half supports the ashram.
The ashram itself has cared for numerous abandoned or neglected elders in Sikandra, Agra.
Program is inspired by a similar concept in Japan
Inspired by a similar idea from Japan, this program helps bridge generational gaps and encourages empathy and respect in younger generations.
Seniors get companionship and dignity; families get guidance and stories you just can't Google.
It's also sparking bigger conversations about how India can support its aging population in today's fast-paced world.