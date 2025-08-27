Agra ashram offers 'rent-a-grandparent' service for nuclear families

Families pay ₹11,000 to host a grandparent—half goes directly to the senior, and half supports the ashram. The ashram itself has cared for numerous abandoned or neglected elders in Sikandra, Agra .

Program is inspired by a similar concept in Japan

Inspired by a similar idea from Japan, this program helps bridge generational gaps and encourages empathy and respect in younger generations.

Seniors get companionship and dignity; families get guidance and stories you just can't Google.

It's also sparking bigger conversations about how India can support its aging population in today's fast-paced world.