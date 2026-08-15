Agra man identified as Rinku allegedly threw 11-month-old into Yamuna
A troubling incident unfolded in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Rinku allegedly threw his 11-month-old daughter into the Yamuna River during an argument with his wife on Friday.
The couple had gone to a bridge on their motorcycle when things escalated; Rinku reportedly tried to push his wife into the river, but bystanders stepped in and stopped him.
Divers search Yamuna for missing child
As chaos broke out, Rinku allegedly threw his 11-month-old daughter into the Yamuna River.
Passersby allegedly overpowered him and thrashed him at the spot, a moment that was caught on video.
A search-and-rescue team with divers is still looking for the missing child as of Saturday. Police said, "With the assistance of divers, a search-and-rescue operation is being conducted in the Yamuna to locate the child."
Rinku remains in police custody while investigations continue.