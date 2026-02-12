AgriStack: Digital IDs for 8.48cr farmers, transforming Indian agriculture

India's AgriStack is making farming smarter by giving farmers digital IDs linked to their land, crops, and livestock. Launched in 2024 with a ₹2,817 crore budget, it's already reached over 8.48 crore farmers across 19 states as of February 2026.

Uttar Pradesh leads in farmer IDs Uttar Pradesh leads with a large number of farmer IDs, while other states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, have also been implementing the system.

These digital IDs make it easier for farmers to get subsidies, crop insurance payouts, and access loans—cutting down paperwork and wait times.

AgriStack's 3 main tools AgriStack runs on three main tools: the Farmer Registry (which verifies who's a farmer), digital village maps (to track land ownership), and crop surveys (to know what's grown where).

By Kharif 2026, the government targets covering all 30 crore farm plots in 604 districts.

Fast disaster relief transfers When disaster struck in Maharashtra, the state transferred over ₹14,000 crore to 89 lakh farmers for crop losses, and in a separate instance AgriStack-enabled verification allowed disbursing ₹5,946 crore to 61.58 lakh farmers within 48 hours.

It also speeds up enrollment for schemes like PM-KISAN by verifying beneficiaries quickly.