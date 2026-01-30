Ahead of Budget 2026, agriculture sector calls for big-picture reforms

Why this matters (and what else is changing)

Farming powers 18% of India's economy and gives jobs to nearly half the workforce—so big changes here matter for everyone.

The dairy and food processing sectors are also hoping for policy boosts; leaders like Ranjith Mukundan see digital tools and cold-chains as ways to help India export more milk.

Stakeholders agree: modernizing supply chains could turn agriculture into a true growth engine, not just a safety net.