Ahead of Budget 2026, agriculture sector calls for big-picture reforms
With Budget 2026 around the corner, India's agriculture sector is asking for smarter, long-term fixes instead of just yearly schemes.
Industry voices want more tech in farming, climate-ready solutions, and better supply chains to help farmers earn steady incomes.
Ravindra Agrawal from KisanKraft puts it simply: subsidies should reward real results and healthier soil.
Why this matters (and what else is changing)
Farming powers 18% of India's economy and gives jobs to nearly half the workforce—so big changes here matter for everyone.
The dairy and food processing sectors are also hoping for policy boosts; leaders like Ranjith Mukundan see digital tools and cold-chains as ways to help India export more milk.
Stakeholders agree: modernizing supply chains could turn agriculture into a true growth engine, not just a safety net.