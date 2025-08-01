Next Article
Ahead of I-Day, Delhi Police ramp up security measures
With Independence Day around the corner, Delhi's new Police Commissioner S B K Singh is making sure the city is extra secure.
He's met with top officers to ramp up vigilance near hotspots like Red Fort, boost surveillance, and keep traffic under control.
There's also a big focus on working closely with other security agencies to share intel.
Quick Reaction Teams and bomb squads will be on standby
Expect more night patrolling, especially near border areas and busy spots.
Hotels and guest houses are getting extra checks, and plainclothes officers will be out in public places.
The police are also verifying tenants, stepping up cyber monitoring, and making sure Quick Reaction Teams and bomb squads are ready—so everyone can celebrate safely.