PM Modi invited to Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been officially invited to join the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in November 2025.
During a recent meeting in Delhi, Modi shared fond memories of his visits to Prasanthi Nilayam and time spent with Baba, showing a personal connection to the occasion.
Modi hopes to visit Puttaparthi during the celebrations
The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust gave Modi an overview of big plans for the celebration—including educational and humanitarian programs.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was also there.
Modi said he hopes to visit Puttaparthi, where he wants to seek blessings during the festivities.
New York City declared a day in Baba's honor
The celebrations will run from November 19-23, 2025, and feature devotional events, cultural showcases, and talks inspired by Baba's teachings on purity and service.
Earlier this year, New York City even declared April 24 as Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day—recognizing his worldwide impact on volunteerism and community service.